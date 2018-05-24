 Skip to main content

THE SPY CHRONICLES RAW ISI And The Illusion Of Peace AS Dulat Asad Durrani And Aditya Sinha

Item Preview

favorite

texts
THE SPY CHRONICLES RAW ISI And The Illusion Of Peace AS Dulat Asad Durrani And Aditya Sinha

Publication date
Topics spy, chronicles, isi, raw, illusion, raw, peace, dulat, asad, durrani, aditya, sinha, intelligence, pakistan, india
Collection opensource
Language English
In one of the most unusual books to be published in recent times, Lt. Gen. Asad  Durrani, who was chief of Pakistan’s all-powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the 1990s, has collaborated on a set of espionage dialogues with A.S. Dulat, the former head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India and Pakistan are bitter adversaries whose relationship is defined by short bursts of friendship punctuating prolonged periods of violent conflict and tension. These are countries that have officially gone to war four times and remain locked in asymmetric warfare for decades.  So the idea that the erstwhile captains of their covert agencies should even talk amiably, leave alone co-author a book, is unimaginable. 
Identifier spy_chronicles
Identifier-ark ark:/13960/t89h2gd78
Ocr ABBYY FineReader 11.0 (Extended OCR)
Ppi 300
Scanner Internet Archive HTML5 Uploader 1.6.3

plus-circle Add Review
comment
Reviews

There are no reviews yet. Be the first one to write a review.

4,770 Views

2 Favorites

DOWNLOAD OPTIONS
download 1 file
ABBYY GZ download
download 1 file
DAISY download

For print-disabled users

download 1 file
EPUB download
download 1 file
FULL TEXT download
download 1 file
KINDLE download
download 1 file
PDF download
download 1 file
SINGLE PAGE PROCESSED JP2 ZIP download
download 1 file
TORRENT download
download 10 Files
download 5 Original
SHOW ALL
IN COLLECTIONS
Community Texts

Uploaded by VintageSense on

SIMILAR ITEMS (based on metadata)
Community Video
aditya
movies
eye 15
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
The Spy Chronicles RAW, ISI And The Illus A. S. Dulat And Asad Durrani
texts
eye 55
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
The Spy Chronicles RAW, ISI And The Illus A. S. Dulat And Asad Durrani
texts
eye 16,711
favorite 0
comment 2
favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite ( 2 reviews )
Community Texts
doa silat asad
by soreang
texts
eye 477
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
The Spy Chronicles RAW, ISI And The Illus A. S. Dulat
by Muhammad shahid
texts
eye 13,108
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
Epic Evidence - Spy and 'Defense' Corporations Directly Involved In Boston Bombing
texts
eye 2,075
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Audio
raw peace
by James Sawtell
audio
eye 30
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
NSA Spy Program Targets ALL US Citizens
texts
eye 231
favorite 0
comment 0
Community Texts
The Road To Mecca By Muhammad Asad
texts
eye 51
favorite 0
comment 0
The Magazine Rack
Eye Spy 102 2016 UK
texts
eye 227
favorite 0
comment 0